PAKvSA – Pakistan beat South Africa to seal T20I series
South Africa has set a target of 145 runs for Pakistan n the 4th and last T20I match at Supersport Park in Centurion on Friday.
Jenneman Malan and Rassie van der Dussen remained top scorer from Proteas as they made 33 and 55 respectively.
However, no other player could make double digit except Aiden Makaram, who scored 11 runs.
Hassain Ali and Faheem Ashraf displayed impressive bowling skills as they claimed three wickets each while Harif Rauf took 2 wickets.
Pakistani bowlers sent all Proteas players to pavilion in 19.3 overs
Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first against South Africa.
The final game will start at 05:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.
Pakistan lead the four-match series 2-1.
Captain Babar Azam says they are confident to keep going with the same momentum in today's match. At a virtual press conference, the skipper said he was optimistic that the team would repeat the same performance in the final match.
"The outcome of the series relies upon the 4th T20 result," Babar said, vowing that they are looking forward to continue with the same tempo which they had shown in the third T20.
“We’ll try our best to show you the best performance in the final game against South Africa,” the 26-year-old added.
Squads
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan, Usman Qadir, Zahid Mahmood
South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (captain, wicketkeeper), Daryn Dupavillon, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Wihan Lubbe, Sisanda Magala, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Migael Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Pite van Biljon, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams
