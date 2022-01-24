Alizeh Shah offered 'item song' after her smoking video went viral

Lollywood diva Alizeh Shah continues to be a visible target of the moral brigade and endless trolling despite the 21-year-old star calm demeanour of brushing the mean comments under the rug.

The Ehd e Wafa star created a furore on the internet recently after her questionable smoking video spread like wildfire on social media.

Breaking the silence on the backlash, Shah got candid in her recent interview with Maliha Rehman and shed light on the entire fiasco,

“Do you know I was with my family in that car? If my family does not have any issues, who are these nameless, faceless people on social media who decide to judge me?”

Moreover, the Tanaa Banaa star made a shocking revelation that she was also offered an item number after the video went viral.

“You know, I even got offered an item song right after that video got leaked? One video with a cigarette in it and it was assumed that I was ready to be an item girl! The song had some crazy lyrics, about kalashnikovs for eyes. My friends and I were in hysterics when we heard it!”

On the work front, Alizeh is sharing the screen with Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan in the drama serial Bebasi.