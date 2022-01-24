Alizeh Shah offered 'item song' after her smoking video went viral
Share
Lollywood diva Alizeh Shah continues to be a visible target of the moral brigade and endless trolling despite the 21-year-old star calm demeanour of brushing the mean comments under the rug.
The Ehd e Wafa star created a furore on the internet recently after her questionable smoking video spread like wildfire on social media.
Breaking the silence on the backlash, Shah got candid in her recent interview with Maliha Rehman and shed light on the entire fiasco,
“Do you know I was with my family in that car? If my family does not have any issues, who are these nameless, faceless people on social media who decide to judge me?”
Moreover, the Tanaa Banaa star made a shocking revelation that she was also offered an item number after the video went viral.
“You know, I even got offered an item song right after that video got leaked? One video with a cigarette in it and it was assumed that I was ready to be an item girl! The song had some crazy lyrics, about kalashnikovs for eyes. My friends and I were in hysterics when we heard it!”
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Alizeh is sharing the screen with Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan in the drama serial Bebasi.
Alizeh Shah leaves fans amazed with latest ... 07:54 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
Pakistani starlet Alizeh Shah has got the public fixated on her escapades with her ultra-glam looks and larger than ...
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Journalist gunned down in Lahore05:28 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
-
- SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 9.75%05:18 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
- Dr. Irum Saba inducted into Salaam Takaful Limited’s Shariah Board05:04 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
-
-
-
- Alizeh Shah offered 'item song' after her smoking video went viral03:00 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021