Afghan national involved in terrorism inside Pakistan killed in Waziristan

RAWALPINDI – A terrorist, identified as an Afghan national, was killed during an operation in general area Datta Khel of North Waziristan.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the Afghan national, who was involved in terrorism activities inside Pakistan, was killed by security forces on February 6.

It added that the individual was later identified as Luqman Khan alias Nusrat, Son of Kamal Khan, resident of Spera District, Khost Province, Afghanistan.

Interim Afghan Government authorities are being approached to take over the body of the individual, being an Afghan citizen, ISPR said.

Such incidents are irrefutable evidence of involvement of “Afghan Nationals” in terrorist activities in Pakistan.

The Afghan government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan, it added.

Last month, security forces foiled an infiltration attempt at the Pak-Afghan border, killing six terrorists.

“On night 22/23 January, movement of a group of terrorists, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in general area Sambaza, Zhob District,” the ISPR said.

It added that security forces effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate and resultantly six terrorists were killed. A large quantity of weapons, ammunition & explosives was also recovered.