National T20 Cup 2025 to start on March 14: Full schedule inside

Pakistan’s premier domestic T20 tournament, the National T20 Cup, is set to commence on March 14, with 18 teams from 16 regions competing for the title.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the tournament’s matches will be held across Faisalabad, Lahore, and Multan, promising thrilling action for cricket fans.

The final will take place on March 27 in Faisalabad, where the winning team will receive a cash prize of PKR 5 million.

Cricket analysts believe that the National T20 Cup will serve as a key platform for emerging players to showcase their talent and earn a spot in the national squad.

The complete schedule and team rosters are expected to be announced soon, while cricket enthusiasts eagerly anticipate an action-packed tournament.