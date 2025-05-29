Has Punjab banned showering currency notes on weddings?

LAHORE – The Punjab government has denied the reports circulating on social media claiming that a ban has been imposed on the practice of showering money during weddings.

A Punjab government official told local media that o notification has been issued by the Punjab Law Department regarding this matter, terming the social media claims false.

The response came after social media was abuzz with reports that a complete has been imposed on throwing money during wedding events. They also claimed that if the rule is violated, the groom will be arrested.

However, the provincial government has not issued any such orders or notification in this regard.

In Pakistan, the tradition of displaying or showering money at weddings is a symbolic gesture of celebration and joy.

Commonly practiced during Barat and Mehndi events, guests throw currency notes in the air or pin them on performers.

Though rooted in cultural expression, the practice is discouraged by a section of society. While some view it as festive and generous, others see it as excessive.