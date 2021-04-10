WATCH – Monkey plays video game with its mind using Elon Musk’s implant

CALIFORNIA – Neuralink, a company founded by a billionaire entrepreneur and business magnate Elon Musk, developed AI-powered microchips which taught a macaque to play video games.

The US based neurotechnology company said the monkey, named Pager, had an Artificial Intelligence chip implanted in his brain six weeks ago.

The three-and-a-half-minute video shared on Neuralink's official handle showed that the nine-year-old monkey was given a joystick that was connected to the video game console.

Monkey plays Pong with his mind https://t.co/35NIFm4C7T — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2021

The macaque can be seen moving the joystick to a colored square. He also gave the fruit smoothie through a tube as a reward for achieving victory in Pong.

Musk explaining about the Neuralink device said it is implanted flush with the skull and charges wirelessly, so you look and feel totally normal.

The computer device in the video records the brain activity of the monkey while he played the video game. The link was created by implanting more than 2 000 electrodes in the part of the monkey’s brain that coordinates his physical movements.

Meanwhile, this kind of AI chip will not only enabling these mammals to develop modern behavior but also be used to assist paralyzed patients.

Musk while elaborating the medical benefits said the first Neuralink product will enable someone with paralysis to use a smartphone with their mind faster than someone using it with their hands.

