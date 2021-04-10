CJCSC Gen Nadeem inspects passing out parade of cadets at PMA Kakul (VIDEO)

Cadets from Srilanka, Iraq, Maldives and Nepal were also among the graduating cadets

05:22 PM | 10 Apr, 2021
KAKUL – Passing out parade of cadets of 143rd Long Course, 62nd Integrated Course, 11th Mujahid Course, 17th Lady Cadets Course and 2nd Basic Military Training Course held at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul on Saturday.

According to the ISPR, cadets from Srilanka, Iraq, Maldives and Nepal were also among the graduating cadets. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Nadeem Raza was chief guest on the occasion.

CJCSC reviewed the parade and gave awards to distinguished cadets.

Coveted Sword of honour awarded to Academy Senior Under Officer Abdul Samad Khan Khattak, President's Gold medal to Company Senior Under Officer Waqas Khurshid, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Overseas Gold Medal to Company Junior Under Officer Ismail Hizwath Saeed from Maldives and Chief of Army Staff cane was awarded to Course Under Officer Muhammad Ghazan from 11th Mujahid Course. Commandant Canes were awarded to Company Junior Under Officer Ammar Haider from 62nd Integrated Course,  Course Under Officer  Ammar Ahmed from 2nd Basic Military Training Course and Course Under Officer Hajira Khan from 17th Lady Cadets Course.

While addressing, Gen Nadeem Raza congratulated the passing out cadets for successful completion of training and commission into Pakistan Army.

CJCSC said that Pakistan is committed to peace and has contributed towards regional peace and stability.

Today, the entire nation stands united against terrorism and extremism. Chairman JCSC also said that the world must recognise Pakistan's consistent peace overtures and take notice of the human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

CJCSC advised passing out cadets to keep themselves abreast with latest challenges . The only way to meet these challenges is through professional prowess and dedication as the Nation pins high hopes on Armed Forces of Pakistan.

Earlier, upon arrival, Chief Guest was received by Major General Omer Ahmed Bokhari, Commandant PMA.

