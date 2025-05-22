Govt announces five holidays for Eidul Azha 2025

DOHA – Qatar has announced five public holidays on the occasion of Eidul Azha 2025 across the country.

The holidays will begin from 9th of Zilhaj, known as the Day of Arafah, and continue until 13th of the Islamic month. .

Based on the lunar calendar, the Day of Arafah is expected to fall on Thursday, June 5, 2025, while Eidul Azha will be celebrated the next day, Friday, June 6. H

owever, the final decision will be made after moon sighting on May 27.

If the moon is sighted on May 27, the Islamic month of Zilhaj will begin on May 28; otherwise, it will begin on May 29.

Similarly, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), public holidays will begin with the Day of Arafah, followed by three days of Eid holidays from June 6 to June 8.

However, in both countries, the confirmation of holidays is subject to moon sighting.

Meanwhile, Eidul Azha is expected to be celebrated in Pakistan on June 7, based on predictions made by the astronomers, indicating that the Zilhaj moon will not be visible on May 27.