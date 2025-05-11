Pakistan armed forces fulfill their promise to nation with decisive response: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI – ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, accompanied by senior Air Force and Navy officers, held a press conference highlighting Pakistan’s response to Indian aggression through Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos.

He stated, “Alhamdulillah, the Pakistan Armed Forces fulfilled their promise to the nation. India committed unprovoked aggression, shedding innocent Pakistani blood. In response, we launched Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos.”

Lt Gen Chaudhry paid tribute to the martyrs and reaffirmed that the military had made three commitments to the nation: a strong response, choosing the timing and method of retaliation, and ensuring the world would take notice. “Pakistan Army targeted 26 military sites used in attacks against us, including radar systems and BrahMos missile bases in Uri, Poonch, Suratgarh, and Pathankot,” he added.

He confirmed successful strikes on India’s S-400 missile systems at two locations and described cyberattacks that crippled Indian military systems. “Our retaliation was measured, precise, and demonstrated our technological edge—only a glimpse of our broader capabilities,” he noted.

The DG ISPR thanked the Prime Minister and cabinet for making crucial decisions during a critical time, praised the support of the nation and media, and warned, “If our sovereignty is violated again, our response will be comprehensive, forceful, and decisive.”

He further alleged Indian involvement in terrorism inside Pakistan, especially during Pakistan’s heightened focus on the eastern border, vowing that all such acts would be met with a powerful response.