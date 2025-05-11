No Indian pilot in Pakistan’s custody, confirms DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Director General of ISPR, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, clarified on Sunday that no Indian pilot is in Pakistan’s custody, dismissing viral social media claims as baseless.

Addressing a joint press conference alongside Vice Admiral Rab Nawaz and Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed, the DG ISPR responded to a journalist’s question, stating, “There is no truth to the rumors circulating on social media about an Indian pilot being detained by Pakistan.”

He also emphasized that it was not Pakistan but India that requested a ceasefire through the United States, underscoring that the desire for de-escalation originated from New Delhi.

Lt. Gen. Chaudhry reiterated that Pakistan’s armed forces remain fully alert and prepared, warning that any future aggression or misadventure would be met with an even stronger response.