Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Pak Rupee – 12 May 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani Rupee shows relative stability in currency market, with US Dollar being traded at Rs281.65 for buying and Rs283.35 for selling amid muted volatility in international foreign exchange market.

UK Pound remained at Rs375.5 for buying and Rs379 for selling, after closely by Euro EUR at Rs318.75 and Rs321.5. Saudi Riyal SAR was quoted at Rs74.75 for buying and Rs75.3 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remained steady, trading at Rs76.45 for buying and Rs77.1 for selling.

Latest Currency Exchange Rates