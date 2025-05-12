Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Pak Rupee – 12 May 2025

By News Desk
8:58 am | May 12, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani Rupee shows relative stability in currency market, with US Dollar being traded at Rs281.65 for buying and Rs283.35 for selling amid muted volatility in international foreign exchange market.

UK Pound remained at Rs375.5 for buying and Rs379 for selling, after closely by Euro EUR at Rs318.75 and Rs321.5. Saudi Riyal SAR was quoted at Rs74.75 for buying and Rs75.3 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remained steady, trading at Rs76.45 for buying and Rs77.1 for selling.

Latest Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Name Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.65 283.35
Euro EUR 318.75 321.50
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.50 379.00
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.45 77.10
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.30
Australian Dollar AUD 182.75 185.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.40 745.40
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.60 205.00
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 42.25 42.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.94 36.29
Indian Rupee INR 3.23 3.32
Japanese Yen JPY 1.97 2.03
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.90 908.40
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.37 66.97
New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.96 167.96
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 728.85 737.35
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.58 77.28
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.00 218.00
Swedish Korona SEK 28.80 29.10
Swiss Franc CHF 338.61 341.41
Thai Baht THB 8.40 8.55
 
Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now