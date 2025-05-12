Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – 12 May 2025 – Latest Per Tola Gold Price

LAHORE – Gold rates in Pakistan remained stable on Monday, with price of 24-karat gold holding firm at Rs350,900 per tola, while 10 grams of gold were priced at Rs300,840, showing no change.

This stability comes despite a slight downturn in the global bullion market, where international gold rates dropped by $18 per ounce, bringing the price to $3,325 — inclusive of a $20 premium. The decline in global rates reflects cautious investor sentiment and profit-taking activity in international markets.

Silver prices in Pakistan also held steady at Rs3,417 per tola, mirroring the consistency seen in the gold market.

Today Gold Rates

City Gold Silver Karachi Rs350,900 Rs3,417 Lahore Rs350,900 Rs3,417 Islamabad Rs350,900 Rs3,417 Peshawar Rs350,900 Rs3,417 Quetta Rs350,900 Rs3,417 Sialkot Rs350,900 Rs3,417 Hyderabad Rs350,900 Rs3,417 Faisalabad Rs350,900 Rs3,417

According to rates reported from major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Sialkot, Hyderabad, and Faisalabad, gold prices remained uniform across the country. This consistency indicates strong coordination between domestic traders and a stable demand pattern in the local bullion market.

Experts suggest that while international prices may fluctuate in the short term, local prices could continue to show resilience unless drastic changes occur in the global economic or geopolitical landscape.