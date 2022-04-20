Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 20 April 2022

08:27 AM | 20 Apr, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 20 April 2022
Source: File Photo
Share

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 134,100 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 115,00. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 105,416 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.122,924.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 134,100 PKR 1,729
Karachi PKR 134,100 PKR 1,729
Islamabad PKR 134,100 PKR 1,729
Peshawar PKR 134,100 PKR 1,729
Quetta PKR 134,100 PKR 1,729
Sialkot PKR 134,100 PKR 1,729
Attock PKR 134,100 PKR 1,729
Gujranwala PKR 134,100 PKR 1,729
Jehlum PKR 134,100 PKR 1,729
Multan PKR 134,100 PKR 1,729
Bahawalpur PKR 134,100 PKR 1,729
Gujrat PKR 134,100 PKR 1,729
Nawabshah PKR 134,100 PKR 1,729
Chakwal PKR 134,100 PKR 1,729
Hyderabad PKR 134,100 PKR 1,729
Nowshehra PKR 134,100 PKR 1,729
Sargodha PKR 134,100 PKR 1,729
Faisalabad PKR 134,100 PKR 1,729
Mirpur PKR 134,100 PKR 1,729

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 19 April 2022
08:14 AM | 19 Apr, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 18 April 2022
09:00 AM | 18 Apr, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 17 April 2022
08:33 AM | 17 Apr, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 16 April 2022
08:29 AM | 16 Apr, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 15 April 2022
08:38 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 14 April 2022
08:53 AM | 14 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bantain Ramadan ki Barkatain, Habib Oil k Sath
09:59 PM | 19 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr