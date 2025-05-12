Pakistan-UAE Latest Flight Update as Air Travel resumes after reopening of Airspace

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan saw unprecedented tensions with India last week, and it led to closure of airspace nationwide with hundreds of flights cancelled.

As normalcy returns, Air travel between Pakistan and United Arab Emirates officially resumed. Flights from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah restarted operations to major cities across Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Sialkot, and Peshawar.

Dubai International Airport confirmed that its first flight to Islamabad departed on May 12, while services to Peshawar are set to start on May 13. Abu Dhabi also started flights to Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi. Some schedules have been adjusted, and passengers are urged to verify flight details with their respective airlines. Authorities expect Abu Dhabi operations to normalize by the end of the day.

Pakistan-UAE flights update

Sharjah Airport has also restored flight services to Pakistan, with its national carrier operating regular routes.

The resumption comes after the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) announced a full reopening of national airspace, following a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan brokered through international diplomatic channels. The conflict had forced a temporary closure, significantly affecting both domestic and international travel.

Despite reopening, air travel across Pakistan continues to face severe disruptions. more than 150 flights were cancelled over weekend, including 45 from Karachi, 38 from Lahore, and 40 from Islamabad. Most of the cancelled flights were international.

In contrast, around 25 flights successfully departed from various Pakistani cities, including Quetta, Faisalabad, and Multan. However, approximately 125 foreign-operated flights remain suspended, highlighting ongoing challenges for international passengers.

As of now, authorities and airlines are prioritizing Hajj operations, working to ensure that pilgrims can travel safely despite the ongoing logistical constraints.