Pakistan Stock Exchange stages strong comeback, gains 10,000 points post ceasefire

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a historic rebound on Monday as the benchmark KSE-100 index surged by 9,929 points, hovering at 117,104, after announcement of a ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

Investor sentiment turned overwhelmingly positive after diplomatic efforts brought an end to days of heightened military tension between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. The market’s rapid upward momentum triggered a mandatory one-hour trading halt — a “cool-down period” implemented to manage excessive volatility — marking one of the most dramatic rebounds in PSX history.

Pakistan Stock Exchange

The surge follows a week of severe losses, during which the market shed over 7,000 points amid escalating conflict and regional instability. Monday’s recovery signals a strong return of investor confidence, driven by the expectation of renewed economic and political stability.

Market analysts say the ceasefire has restored optimism among both local and foreign investors, with many sectors showing strong gains — particularly banking, energy, and construction. “This rally reflects hope that peace will hold and economic activities will normalize,” said a senior market strategist.

Trading is expected to resume under normal conditions, with volume and participation likely to remain high throughout the week. Investors are now closely watching the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and upcoming economic indicators.

The rebound is being hailed as a sign that normalcy is returning to Pakistan’s financial markets after days of uncertainty.