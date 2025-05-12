Pakistan, India DG MOs all set to hold crucial Hotline Talks on Ceasefire Terms

ISLAMABAD – A ceasefire was held between Pakistan and India despite accusations of violations by nuclear armed rivals.

Days after ceasefire, senior military officials from arch-rival nations are slated to engage in crucial hotline conversation on Monday to review status and implementation of ceasefire.

Director Generals of Military Operations (DG MOs) will speak around noon and will focus on reinforcing and clarifying the terms of the ceasefire deal that was brokered with U.S. diplomatic support amid heightened border tensions earlier this month.

The agreement, which was reached during a prior DGMO-level exchange on May 10, led to a notable reduction in hostilities across the Line of Control and working boundary. According to sources familiar with the matter, both sides had agreed in that conversation to an immediate and mutual cessation of fire.

Today’s hotline contact is aimed at addressing any remaining ambiguities in the ceasefire mechanism and ensuring that both militaries remain committed to the agreed framework going forward.

Tensions spiked sharply last week following cross-border airstrikes and heavy artillery fire, prompting international concern and calls for de-escalation. Since the ceasefire took effect, the situation along the contested border regions has remained largely calm.