Over 50 including women arrested as dance party busted in Lahore

LAHORE – Police have arrested more than 50 individuals including women during a raid on a dance party in Battapru area of Lahore.

The event was taking place at a farmhouse located in Green Orchard, Tairah Pind, police said, adding that 39 men and 18 women were taken into custody during the raid.

A case has been registered against all the suspects. The action against the dance party was taken following a tip-off via helpline 15.

During the raid, alcohol and a sound system were recovered from the venue. A video has surfaced showing the transfer of the detained women to the police station.

In February 2025, a raid in Valencia Town led to the arrest of 12 individuals, including six women, for participating in a dance party at a hotel.

Authorities confiscated hookahs, speakers, and flavored shisha during the rate and later initiated legal proceedings against the suspects.

Last year in July, police also raided a private dance party in the Chuhng area, arresting 26 individuals and seizing hookahs, shisha flavors, speakers, and weapons.