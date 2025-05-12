Virat Kohli bids farewell to Test Cricket, leaving unmatchable legacy

NEW DELHI – Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket after a remarkable 14-year career. Kohli, who has been one of the most influential and consistent figures in world cricket, shared an emotional message reflecting on his journey in the longer format of the game.

Kohli, who is considered among top players in recent times, said “It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life.”

The 34-year-old’s decision to step away from Test cricket marks the end of an era for Indian cricket. Known for his aggressive batting and intense passion on the field, Kohli made a lasting impact on the game, cementing his place as one of the sport’s all-time greats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

He shared his deep connection to the format, saying, “There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.”

Despite emotional weight of his retirement, Kohli expressed that the decision feels right, emphasizing his sense of fulfillment in having given his all to the game. “I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for.”

Indian cricket great also took a moment to acknowledge those who supported him throughout his Test career, saying, “I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way.”

As Kohli bids farewell to Test cricket, he leaves behind a legacy that will inspire future generations. “I’ll always look back at my Test.