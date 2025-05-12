KIA 4th-Generation Sorento debuts in Pakistan with Three Variants: Price and Specs here

South Korean auto giant Kia rolled out 4th-Generation Sorento in Pakistan, in what is said to be another addition in their SUV lineup.

The new Sorento is available in three variants including 3.5L MPI FWD, 1.6T FWD HEV, and 1.6T AWD HEV, bringing blend of luxury, cutting-edge technology, and eco-friendly hybrid options. The vehicle features advanced LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, and a stylish 64-color ambient lighting system.

Inside, the cabin boasts premium leather seats, a 12.3-inch digital display, and a BOSE sound system, with top-tier AWD HEV variant offering additional features like ventilated front seats and a 10” Head-Up Display. On the performance front, the petrol variant offers a 3.5L V6 engine, while the hybrid versions are equipped with a 1.6T GDI engine, delivering excellent fuel efficiency.

Models Price 3.5L MPI FWD Rs13,499,000 1.6T FWD HEV Rs14,699,000 1.6T AWD HEV Rs15,999,000

The launch of the Sorento further strengthens Kia’s presence in Pakistan’s hybrid SUV market, positioning it as a strong competitor against other models like the Hyundai Tucson and the Toyota Fortuner. With a strong focus on sustainability and performance, the 4th-Gen Kia Sorento is set to make waves in the local automotive scene.