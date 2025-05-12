Two arrested in Karachi for obtaining US visa using fake documents

KARACHI – The Anti-Human Trafficking Circle of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two suspects involved in obtaining visas through fake documents in Karachi.

The FIA spokesperson said the two individuals were arrested for providing forged medical documents to obtain US visas.

The arrests were made following a complaint from the US Consulate. The suspects have been identified as Muhammad Tauseef Khan and Imran Nazir Salhari, who were apprehended outside the U.S. Consulate.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspects prepared fake medical documents to acquire US visas on medical grounds. They were in contact with agents named Aqeel and Tabsum Zia.

Agent Aqeel had agreed to arrange a visa for suspect Tauseef in exchange for Rs1 million, while suspect Imran Nazir had agreed to pay Rs2.5 million rupees to agent Tabsum Zia for the same purpose.

The suspects attempted to mislead the US Consulate using forged documents.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the suspects have been arrested and an investigation has been initiated.