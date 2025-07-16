Chicken Meat price hits Rs620 per kg in Lahore, parts of Punjab

LAHORE – Chicken meat prices continue to surge in Lahore, as shop owners are openly defying official rate list issued by authorities.

Citizens are expressing concern over unchecked inflation in poultry prices, which is impacting household budgets across the city. The price of broiler meat increased by Rs5-10 per kg, reaching around 600 per kg in the open market. However, in some areas, it is being sold for as high as Rs620 per kilogram, quite above official rates.

Latest figures show official farm rate for live broiler chicken set at Rs385per kilogram. Sellers reportedly purchased it at Rs400 per kg, while the wholesale rate hovered around Rs400. Retail sellers got product at Rs420 per kilogram, though the government’s official retail rate is Rs411.

Despite these rates, consumers are being charged up to Rs. 431 per kilogram for live broiler chicken at the retail level, raising concerns over enforcement of pricing regulations.

Consumers and market analysts alike are calling for stricter government action to ensure price stability and protect citizens from exploitation amid rising inflation.