90-year-old Pakistani man remarries in Shangla

MUZAFFARABAD – A 90-year-old man from Bisham Shang area of Shanglan had his long-standing wish for a second marriage fulfilled—thanks to his sons.

Maulana Saifullah’s first wife had passed away seven years ago, after which he expressed his desire to remarry. His four sons collectively decided to make their father’s wish come true.

The sons found a suitable match and arranged his marriage with a 55-year-old woman, with a dowry of one tola of gold.

The wedding was attended by Saifullah’s children, over 30 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with close relatives and neighbors.

All four sons, who work in Saudi Arabia, told the media in interviews that their father had felt very lonely after their mother’s death, which prompted them to arrange his second marriage.