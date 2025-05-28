How to earn Rs 500,000 from FBR’s new scheme?

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced the establishment of the Customs Command Fund to strengthen anti-smuggling efforts in Pakistan. This initiative is designed to encourage both the public and customs officers to actively contribute to the fight against smuggling by offering significant rewards.

Individuals who provide credible information about smuggling activities will be eligible for advance payments, with rewards of up to Rs 500,000, depending on the value and significance of the information. These payments will be issued once the provided information leads to the successful interception of smuggled goods or the disruption of illegal operations.

In addition to public participation, customs officers involved in successful anti-smuggling operations will also receive special incentives. The fund will reward officers based on the effectiveness of their actions, boosting morale and encouraging better operational performance.

Moreover, the Customs Command Fund will cover operational expenses related to anti-smuggling activities, such as logistical support and equipment costs. This comprehensive approach aims to make Pakistan’s anti-smuggling efforts more efficient and to reduce the economic damage caused by illicit trade.

By engaging both citizens and customs officers in the fight against smuggling, the FBR hopes to improve revenue collection, safeguard legitimate businesses, and create a more transparent and efficient trade environment.