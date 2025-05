GUJRANWALA – Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali’s mother was robbed off her Rs230,000 during an incident in Gujranwala.

Hasan Ali’s brother, Khurram, stated that their mother was on her way to the market when the robbers snatched her purse and fled. The purse contained Rs230,000.

Khurram further added that the crime was committed by two suspects riding a motorcycle.

Police said blockades have been set up in the area, and the culprits will be arrested soon.