1.8 Million applications submitted via Punjab Job Portal for Govt Jobs

LAHORE – Punjab Job Portal, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Government of Punjab, has received more than 1.8 million online applications for job openings posted by 168 registered government departments since its inception. To date, over 447,000 users have created profiles on the portal, while more than 11,000 job postings have been published online.

Commenting on the portal’s impact, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated that the initiative has eliminated the need for job seekers to visit multiple government offices in search of employment opportunities.

“Candidates can now search and apply for vacancies that match their qualifications and skills from the comfort of their homes using smart search filters,” he said.

He further added that, to enhance user convenience, the portal also provides essential details such as contact information of the respective departments and other relevant instructions, ensuring a smoother and more accessible application experience for all.

Punjab Job Portal continues to play a vital role in promoting transparency, efficiency, and accessibility in the government hiring process across the province.