Traders announce protests against electricity loadshedding

Traders have announced protests against the ongoing electricity loadshedding in the country.

All Pakistan Traders Association President Ajmal Baloch said on Monday that traders of the federal capital Islamabad would stage a protest demonstration against the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) at Aabpara Chowk at 3pm on Tuesday.

He said the Aabpara Market had been without electricity since 7am in the morning on Monday and IESCO had refused to restore the power supply. He said that electricity supply companies were responsible for uninterrupted supply power to people.