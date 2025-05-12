Top 10 countries with largest military aircraft fleets; here’s where Pakistan stands

LAHORE – The military aircraft fleet plays a crucial role in defence of a country and it is the reason the governments always try to keep it updated to foil any nefarious design against their countries.

The Global Firepower, which issues rankings regarding world military strength, has also released list of top 10 countries have largest military aircraft fleets as of December 2024.

The United States tops the rankings with 13,209 aircraft in its military fleet, followed by Russia with 4,255 aircraft and China with 3,304 aircraft.

India stood at fourth spot with 2,296 followed by South Korea with 1,576 and Japan with 1,459 aircraft.

Pakistan stands at seventh spot in the rankings as its military aircraft fleet comprises 1,434 followed by Egypt (1,080), Turkey (1,069) and France (972).

Top 10 Countries with the Largest Military Aircraft Fleets ✈️ 🛩 1. 🇺🇸 United States – 13,209

2. 🇷🇺 Russia – 4,255

3. 🇨🇳 China – 3,304

4. 🇮🇳 India – 2,296

5. 🇰🇷 South Korea – 1,576

6. 🇯🇵 Japan – 1,459

7. 🇵🇰 Pakistan – 1,434

8. 🇪🇬 Egypt – 1,080

9. 🇹🇷 Turkey – 1,069

10. 🇫🇷 France… pic.twitter.com/0nQ6S1Hpaa — Global Statistics (@Globalstats11) May 10, 2025

The ranking shows the 10 countries with the most military aircraft across all branches of service.

Pakistan-India Escalation

Following the Indian aggression launched after baseless allegations of involvement in Pahalgam incident, Pakistan armed forces gave a befitting response, forcing Delhi to engage the US for a ceasefire agreement.

After the US-brokered ceasefire agreement, DG ISPR revealed that Pakistan’s armed forces targeted 26 military installations inside India that were allegedly involved in attacks on Pakistani civilians and infrastructure.

“These included Indian Air Force and Army installations at Suratgarh, Sirsa, Adampur, Bhuj, Naliya, Bathinda, Barnala, Harwara, Avantipur, Srinagar, Jammu, Mamoon, Ambala, Udhampur, and Pathankot — all of which sustained significant damage,” he added.

He said Pakistan used precision-guided long range long-range Fatah-1 and Fatah-2 missiles of the Pakistan Army, precision munitions of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), highly capable long range loitering killer munitions and precision long range artillery.

Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed said that PAF downed multiple Indian aircraft following their airspace violation. “In response to the Indian Air Force’s aggression, their fighter jets were shot down. Pakistan Air Force achieved a six-nil success ratio against the Indian Air Force,” he said.