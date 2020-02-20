Railways to launch a new train between Gujranwala, Lahore on Feb 24
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Railways has decided to launch a new train service between Gujranwala and Lahore by February 24 to facilitate the passengers of the two major cities of Punjab province.
While announcing the launch of the new facility here Thursday, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the Gujranwala Express would start operations from Monday.
The new train would be inaugurated by Minister for Railways and as per schedule, three trains would run daily to and from Lahore.
Pakistan Railways had fixed a one-way fare of Rs100 to facilitate the increasing number of passengers between to the two cities.
He said the new train service would not only cater to the rush between two populated cities but also help the Pakistan Railways to generate more revenue to make the department a profitable entity.
Gujranwala Express would stop on Badami Bagh, Shahdara, Kala Shah Kaku, Muridke, Sadhoke, Kamoke, Eminabad and Gujranwala city.
