Sanam Saeed, husband Mohib Mirza expecting their first child

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed is expecting her first child with hubby Mohib Mirza as she has announced the great news on social media.

In a Instagram post shared on the eve of the Mothers’ Day, she wrote: I’ll be one very soon Inshallah and I pray I’m every bit like her and more. Loving, nurturing, attentive, cool, fierce, fun, impulsive, confident, a lioness. Smart, approachable, supportive, honest, vulnerable, real, forgiving, compassionate. My savior, my protector, my role model.

“Happy Mother’s Day to every single mama out there,” she added as she shared her childhood photos with her mother.

It is recalled that last year, Sanam Saeed confirmed her marriage to fellow actor Mohib Mirza. Prior to Sanam, Mirza was married to actress Aamina Sheikh, with whom he has a daughter.

It should also be noted that Sanam Saeed is currently playing the lead role in Netflix Urdu’s major project “Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo”.