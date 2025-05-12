New Viral Video shows Indian Rafale Engine debris in Bathinda, Fact Checker backs claim

BATHINDA – Eye-opening revealations continue to unfold as normalcy returns between nuclear armed Pakistan and India after major escalation. Days after aerial dog fight, a video shows debris from what appears to be Rafale fighter jet surfaced from Bathinda, triggering intense speculation that the Indian Air Force may have lost one of its most advanced aircraft during the recent escalation with Pakistan.

The clip, which clearly captures engine and tail section of the wreckage, was first shared by defense account Clash Report on platform X. Experts and social media users quickly pointed out that the engine resembles the M88 turbofan — a French-made engine exclusively used in Rafale jets.

What has added credibility to the claims is an analysis provided by Grok, an AI chatbot developed by xAI. When queried by users, Grok stated:

“It is highly probable that the debris discovered in Bathinda belongs to a Rafale jet, as the M88 engine is unique to that aircraft. The tail section also aligns with the serial number BS001, known to be assigned to an Indian Rafale.”

The claim gained further traction after reports emerged quoting a French intelligence source confirming that one Rafale aircraft had indeed been shot down in recent air skirmishes. However, Indian defense authorities have not officially acknowledged the loss of any Rafale jets to date.

As experts urge caution, citing inconsistencies in images and lack of official verification, the presence of distinctive components in the Bathinda wreckage has made it increasingly difficult to dismiss the claims outright.

Rafale is considered prized jet of India’s air combat fleet, and any confirmed loss would mark a significant development amid ongoing regional tensions. Indian Air Force acquired the Rafale fleet in recent years to bolster its strategic edge, particularly along hostile borders.