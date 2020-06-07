MNA Shah Zain Bugti, PTI’s Usman Tarakai tested positive for COVID-19
09:38 AM | 7 Jun, 2020
LAHORE - Member National Assembly (MNA) Nawabzada Shah Zain Bugti from Dera Bugti and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) MNA Usman Khan Tarakai’s tested positive for COVID-19.

According to media details, the coronavirus test of MNA Nawabzada Shah Zain Bugti and several of his colleagues returned positive, while 15 employees of PPL Sui have also tested positive and isolated themselves at home.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tests of PTI’s MNA from Swabi Usman Khan Tarakai, his wife, son and daughter-in-law have also come positive and they have quarantined ourselves at home.

On Saturday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Salmani Rafique tested positive for coronavirus.

The former provincial health minister has quarantined himself at his house and stopped meeting relatives, friends and party leaders.

On Friday, PML-N stalwart Saira Afzal Tarar had tested positive for coronavirus.

