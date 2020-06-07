MNA Shah Zain Bugti, PTI’s Usman Tarakai tested positive for COVID-19
Share
LAHORE - Member National Assembly (MNA) Nawabzada Shah Zain Bugti from Dera Bugti and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) MNA Usman Khan Tarakai’s tested positive for COVID-19.
According to media details, the coronavirus test of MNA Nawabzada Shah Zain Bugti and several of his colleagues returned positive, while 15 employees of PPL Sui have also tested positive and isolated themselves at home.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tests of PTI’s MNA from Swabi Usman Khan Tarakai, his wife, son and daughter-in-law have also come positive and they have quarantined ourselves at home.
On Saturday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Salmani Rafique tested positive for coronavirus.
The former provincial health minister has quarantined himself at his house and stopped meeting relatives, friends and party leaders.
On Friday, PML-N stalwart Saira Afzal Tarar had tested positive for coronavirus.
- CM Sindh directs authorities concerned to establish corona Unit in ...12:06 PM | 7 Jun, 2020
- President Dr Alvi urges countrymen to implement anti-COVID 19 SOPs11:50 AM | 7 Jun, 2020
- Large anti-racism rallies across US, other countries demanding ...10:43 AM | 7 Jun, 2020
- FM Qureshi draws immediate attention of int’l community towards ...10:16 AM | 7 Jun, 2020
- MNA Shah Zain Bugti, PTI’s Usman Tarakai tested positive for ...09:38 AM | 7 Jun, 2020
- Zaheer Abbas looks like Money Heist‘s 'Professor’, says Mehwish ...02:24 PM | 6 Jun, 2020
- Pakistani celebrities who never endorsed fairness products01:50 PM | 6 Jun, 2020
- Kanye West donates $2 million, establishes college fund for George ...08:24 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020