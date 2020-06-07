FM Qureshi draws immediate attention of int’l community towards Indian aggression to disrupt regional peace
Web Desk
10:16 AM | 7 Jun, 2020
FM Qureshi draws immediate attention of int’l community towards Indian aggression to disrupt regional peace
ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has drawn the immediate attention of international community towards Indian aggressive designs to disrupt regional peace.

While a consultative meeting of former foreign secretaries in Islamabad, the minister said that Indian ceasefire violations along Line of Control (LoC) continue unabated in which innocent citizens are being targeted.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said eight million innocent citizens of Occupied Kashmir are facing Indian suppression in the name of curfew for the last ten months.

After corona pandemic, oppressed Kashmiris are facing dual lockdown, he added.

He said Indian step to change the demographic composition of Occupied Kashmir through amendments in domicile laws is gross violation of UN Security Council resolutions and international laws.

He said we have written a letter to UN Secretary General and President Security Council, informing them of the dangerous Indian attempts.

