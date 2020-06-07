President Dr Alvi urges countrymen to implement anti-COVID 19 SOPs
Web Desk
11:50 AM | 7 Jun, 2020
President Dr Alvi urges countrymen to implement anti-COVID 19 SOPs
Share

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi urged the countrymen to believe in and implement the anti-COVID 19 SOPs, just like the way they believed that the virus was not spread deliberately.

In a tweet, the president shared a survey report published in The Economist showing that Pakistanis were the highest believers in the world that coronavirus was not being spread deliberately.

The President advised if we believe in reality, we must believe and implement SOPs.

According to the survey conducted in March this year, around 72 percent of the Pakistanis expressed their belief that no foreign force was spreading the virus deliberately rather it was something that emerged naturally.

The survey was conducted in 28 countries all over the world including Switzerland, Germany, UK, USA, Japan, India, Malaysia, Russia, France, Italy, Korea, Turkey and others.

More From This Category
CM Sindh directs authorities concerned to ...
12:06 PM | 7 Jun, 2020
President Dr Alvi urges countrymen to implement ...
11:50 AM | 7 Jun, 2020
FM Qureshi draws immediate attention of int’l ...
10:16 AM | 7 Jun, 2020
MNA Shah Zain Bugti, PTI’s Usman Tarakai tested ...
09:38 AM | 7 Jun, 2020
PM Imran once again emphasized creation of public ...
08:29 AM | 7 Jun, 2020
All major markets closed, public transport off ...
10:47 PM | 6 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Conflict between PPP and Cynthia Ritchie intensifies after denial of rape, sexual assault
08:22 PM | 6 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr