President Dr Alvi urges countrymen to implement anti-COVID 19 SOPs
ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi urged the countrymen to believe in and implement the anti-COVID 19 SOPs, just like the way they believed that the virus was not spread deliberately.
In a tweet, the president shared a survey report published in The Economist showing that Pakistanis were the highest believers in the world that coronavirus was not being spread deliberately.
The President advised if we believe in reality, we must believe and implement SOPs.
If you see dark blue 'No' column in survey below it shows Pakistanis were highest believers in the world that Coronavirus is not being deliberately spread. If we believe in reality, we must believe & implement SOPs. Wear masks, wash hands & keep social distance. Every one of us. pic.twitter.com/8I3RS4yuQg— Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) June 6, 2020
According to the survey conducted in March this year, around 72 percent of the Pakistanis expressed their belief that no foreign force was spreading the virus deliberately rather it was something that emerged naturally.
The survey was conducted in 28 countries all over the world including Switzerland, Germany, UK, USA, Japan, India, Malaysia, Russia, France, Italy, Korea, Turkey and others.
