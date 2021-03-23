Pakistan 'back on track to become welfare state based on Riyasat-i-Madina principles'

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that Pakistan is back on track to become a welfare state based on principles of Riyasat-i-Madina.

The premier, who is in isolation after contracting COVID-19, in a series of tweet reminded Muslims of their bright past, besides explaining reasons of their decay.

“15 centuries ago our Holy Prophet PBUH set up the first welfare state in Madina: based on rule of law, meritocracy, compassion & tolerance; & where quest for knowledge was made a sacred duty. In a couple of decades Muslims became the greatest civilisation for next few centuries,” he wrote.

He highlighted that as Muslims moved away from these guiding principles, their civilisation decayed and declined.

“81 yrs ago today our Quaid gave us the dream for Pakistan as envisioned by the great philosopher and poet Iqbal & based on these Riyasat-i-Madina principles,” he said.

The prime minister said that so far Pakistan has been unable to achieve their great potential because of losing sight of Quaid’s vision.

“Today Pakistan is back on track to realise that ideal by bringing the powerful under rule of law [and] setting up a welfare state with our [programs] of Ehsaas, Panagahs and health cards,” he concluded.