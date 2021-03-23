Pakistani flags, posters of PM Imran, Army Chief appear in Indian-occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD – A number of posters with a photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa have appeared in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as the nation is observing Pakistan Day today.

Pakistani flags had also been hoisted for the third consecutive day in Srinagar, Kulgam, Shopian, and other parts of the ‘caged valley’ greeting the Pakistani nation and government on Pakistan Day.

This is for the second time in the year 2021 that such posters sprang up with the pictures of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah along with other Hurriyat leaders. Similar posters were earlier appeared on February 5, the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Alliance and Ahl-e-Jammu and Kashmir displayed these posters to give the message that the grave atrocities cannot weaken the Kashmiris’ liberation movement. It further explained the Kashmiris’ demand for freedom from Indian illegal occupation.

Meanwhile, in a fresh act of state terrorism, Indian armed forces on Monday killed four more Kashmiri youths in the district Shopian. The youths were killed in a fake encounter in the Manihal area of the district.