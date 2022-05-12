Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar adds another feather to Punjab University's cap 

10:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar adds another feather to Punjab University's cap 
Source: Prof. Dr. Rubeena Zakar.–File photo
LAHORE – Prof. Dr. Rubeena Zakar has been selected for FAIMER (Foundation for Advancement of International Medical Education and Research) Post-Doc fellowship for year 2022 by the International FAIMER Institute (IFI).

Dr. Rubeena is a distinguished professor and director at the Institute of Social and Culture Studies at the University of the Punjab, Lahore. She has become the third academician from Pakistan and first from Punjab to be selected for this prestigious two-year post-doc fellowship.

This fellowship program is designed for international faculty members who have demonstrated the potential to play a key role in advancing health profession’s education for improving public health. 

Dr. Rubeena is one of the 20 health professionals chosen for the 2022 fellowship programme because of her outstanding credentials and project proposals that have the potential for a meaningful impact in Pakistan. Her application was selected from more than 200 highly competitive applications submitted by health professionals from across the globe.

According to the project she submitted for the fellowship, Dr. Rubeena’s plans to develop a state of the art centre for excellence in maternal and child health care under the umbrella of the Department of Public Health at the University of the Punjab. She says the centre through its programmes will enhance skills, knowledge and capacity of health professional working in Pakistan.

