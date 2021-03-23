Twitter boss Jack Dorsey's first ever tweet fetches $2.9 million at auction
Web Desk
08:15 PM | 23 Mar, 2021
Twitter boss Jack Dorsey's first ever tweet fetches $2.9 million at auction
Share

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey sold his first ever tweet for the £2.1 million (equivalent to $2.9m) to a Malaysia-based businessman.

The boss of the micro blogging site sold his tweet, which said "just setting up my twttr" as NFT (non-fungible toke - a new kind of digital asset that has gained popularity this year as various expensive digital artworks are also being sold using this way.

Dorsey had shared the tweet on March 21, 2006.

Sina Estavi, the chief executive of Malaysian technology firm Bridge Oracle, has compared the purchase to buying a painting of Mona Lisa.

"This is not just a tweet!" Mr Estavi said on Twitter. "I think years later people will realize the true value of this tweet, like the Mona Lisa painting."

The tweet was sold at an online auction through a platform called Valuables, which is owned by the US-based company Cent.

Dorsey receives 95% of the proceeds of the primary sale, while Cent will get the remaining 5%.

The Twitter founder said that the he will convert the proceeds with bitcoin and donate the money for charity.

More From This Category
MP’s aide terminated after videos of sex acts ...
07:28 PM | 23 Mar, 2021
Meet Sohail Khan – the visually-impaired ...
08:46 PM | 23 Mar, 2021
Russian President Putin greets Arif Alvi, PM ...
06:25 PM | 23 Mar, 2021
Tailor slapped with Rs 50,000 fine for not ...
05:20 PM | 23 Mar, 2021
Gunman kills 10 at US supermarket
05:05 PM | 23 Mar, 2021
Shahid Afridi got admission in a Pakistani ...
04:00 PM | 23 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shahzad Sheikh and Momal Sheikh showcase their spectacular dance moves
07:03 PM | 23 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr