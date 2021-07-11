Another suspect in couple assault case sent to jail

ISLAMABAD – The fifth suspect arrested in the Islamabad torture and sexual assault case has been sent to jail for an identity parade.

Reports in local media quoting sources said the police produced the suspect in the court on Friday under tight security while the investigation officer informed the court that the identity of the suspect was not known due to which the victim has to identify him.

Judicial Magistrate West Waqar Gondal then asked the law enforcement officers on what basis was the suspect arrested. The officer responded that Usman Mirza, who is prime suspect, and other accomplices have mentioned his name. The court then sent the suspect to jail for an identity parade upon request.

Earlier, four of the culprits have already been detained and are under police custody. The judicial Magistrate stated that the investigating officer requested the court for a week-long physical remand of Mirza, Rehman, and Farhan, while the court granted only four days.

The judge mentioned that the investigating officer had provided reasons for further physical remand, including the recovery of assault and obscene clips, mobile phones, and weapons used in the incident.

Police on Wednesday held the prime suspect Usman Mirza after a harrowing clip of him torturing and stripping a couple went viral online.

The matter came to light after a disturbing sequence of events of the brazen attack was captured by video, showing the suspect breaking into an apartment and unleashing the assault.

The incident has ignited ire over the country’s longstanding problems with sexual violence, prompting a swift response from Islamabad police.

The video on social media helped the law enforcers to identify the suspects and gather information about Mirza’s real estate office situated right in front of the flat where the incident allegedly took place.