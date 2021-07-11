Asad Umar all praise for Messi for leading Argentina to victory in Copa America final
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister Asad Umar was all praise for Argentine star footballer Lionel Messi as he won his first trophy with his national team over hosts Brazil in the Copa America final.
Former Finance Minister termed 34-year-old as ‘the greatest footballer of his generation over the sumptuous win of Argentina in the Copa America Final.
The greatest footballer of his generation and one of the greatest of all times, finally has silverware for his country. This puts the ultimate seal of his greatness #Messi #CopaAmericaFINAL— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) July 11, 2021
“The greatest footballer of his generation and one of the greatest of all times, finally has silverware for his country. This puts the ultimate seal of his greatness”, the PTI Minister wrote on his official Twitter.
The recent triumph ended Argentina's 28-year wait for a major trophy and it was the first time in six editions playing at home that Brazil had failed to lift the trophy.
This is what it means 👏— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 11, 2021
Messi is being tossed by his Argentina teammates pic.twitter.com/6LR9aHxhBf
Argentina’s coach, Lionel Scaloni, after his team was crowned with the Copa America title after almost 3 decades, paid tribute to Messi, praising his team captain and revealing he played in the Copa America win over Brazil with an injury.
“If you knew the way that he played in this match you’d love him even more,” he added.
The game ended with tearful and joyful moments by some of the Argentinian teammates. The captain has four goals and five assists and has been involved in nine of the team’s 11 goals so far in the tournament.
