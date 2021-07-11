Asad Umar all praise for Messi for leading Argentina to victory in Copa America final
Web Desk
12:46 PM | 11 Jul, 2021
Asad Umar all praise for Messi for leading Argentina to victory in Copa America final
Share

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister Asad Umar was all praise for Argentine star footballer Lionel Messi as he won his first trophy with his national team over hosts Brazil in the Copa America final.

Former Finance Minister termed 34-year-old as ‘the greatest footballer of his generation over the sumptuous win of Argentina in the Copa America Final.

“The greatest footballer of his generation and one of the greatest of all times, finally has silverware for his country. This puts the ultimate seal of his greatness”, the PTI Minister wrote on his official Twitter.

The recent triumph ended Argentina's 28-year wait for a major trophy and it was the first time in six editions playing at home that Brazil had failed to lift the trophy.

Argentina’s coach, Lionel Scaloni, after his team was crowned with the Copa America title after almost 3 decades, paid tribute to Messi, praising his team captain and revealing he played in the Copa America win over Brazil with an injury.

“If you knew the way that he played in this match you’d love him even more,” he added.

The game ended with tearful and joyful moments by some of the Argentinian teammates. The captain has four goals and five assists and has been involved in nine of the team’s 11 goals so far in the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the greatest goalscorer ... 04:03 AM | 21 Jan, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the all-time top goalscorer in the history of the sport after scoring for Juventus in ...

More From This Category
Mehwish Hayat’s new dance video goes viral
03:30 PM | 11 Jul, 2021
WATCH – Sarah, Falak hint towards a surprise ...
01:23 PM | 11 Jul, 2021
CCTV footage shows masked intruders get away with ...
12:00 AM | 11 Jul, 2021
Pakistan’s Karakoram Highway ranks among ...
09:29 PM | 10 Jul, 2021
Boy sells mother’s jewellery for online game
07:34 PM | 10 Jul, 2021
TikTok to remove videos that violate policy ...
06:27 PM | 10 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat’s new dance video goes viral
03:30 PM | 11 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr