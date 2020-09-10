Pakistan PM tops list of world leaders who controlled Covid-19 successfully
Web Desk
09:10 PM | 10 Sep, 2020
Pakistan PM tops list of world leaders who controlled Covid-19 successfully
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has been hailed internationally for his effective strategies against the coronavirus pandemic as he has topped a list of world leaders, released by British magazine Asian World.

The deadly virus hit the country in late February after it was first reported in China in December 2019 where the government overcame it with strict lockdown and other measures.

Experts had expressed feared that a developing country like Pakistan would suffer most but the results are otherwise as the country reported around 6,000 coronavirus death till today as compared to massive causalities in developed countries like the USA, Britain.

The British magazine has listed ten politicians from across the world, who successfully controlled the pandemic. Special Assistant Zulfi Bukhari has taken 7th place.

The report said that the top 10 politicians ‘have worked hard to overcome the effects of the virus to their citizens’.

The Pakistani premier was appreciated for introducing a relief fund program for those who lost their jobs to the pandemic.

Imran Khan is followed by New York Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio Cortez at second place and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden at third position.

More From This Category
Pakistan among countries to follow in fighting ...
01:37 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
Punjab forms high-level committee to investigate ...
11:27 AM | 11 Sep, 2020
KP to ensure availability of water, washing soap ...
10:07 AM | 11 Sep, 2020
Pakistan observes 72nd death anniversary of ...
09:16 AM | 11 Sep, 2020
PM Imran arrives in Quetta on day-long visit today
08:44 AM | 11 Sep, 2020
IDP Pakistan launches English language test for ...
12:37 AM | 11 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Diana Rigg, star of ‘The Avengers’ and ‘Game of Thrones,’ dies at 82
02:00 PM | 11 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr