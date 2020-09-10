74 Pakistanis stranded in India due to Covid-19 repatriated
Associated Press of Pakistan
09:59 PM | 10 Sep, 2020
74 Pakistanis stranded in India due to Covid-19 repatriated
Share

LAHORE - Another 74 Pakistanis, who were stranded in different Indian cities due to COVID-19 pandemic, were repatriated to Pakistan on Thursday via Attari-Wagah border.

Since March 20, more than 760 stranded Pakistanis have returned home, a press statement issued by the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and received here said.

Pakistan High Commission will continue to extend all possible assistance to the remaining stranded Pakistanis in India for their earliest, safe and smooth repatriation, the statement added.

More From This Category
Pakistan among countries to follow in fighting ...
01:37 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
Punjab forms high-level committee to investigate ...
11:27 AM | 11 Sep, 2020
KP to ensure availability of water, washing soap ...
10:07 AM | 11 Sep, 2020
Pakistan observes 72nd death anniversary of ...
09:16 AM | 11 Sep, 2020
PM Imran arrives in Quetta on day-long visit today
08:44 AM | 11 Sep, 2020
IDP Pakistan launches English language test for ...
12:37 AM | 11 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Diana Rigg, star of ‘The Avengers’ and ‘Game of Thrones,’ dies at 82
02:00 PM | 11 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr