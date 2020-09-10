74 Pakistanis stranded in India due to Covid-19 repatriated

LAHORE - Another 74 Pakistanis, who were stranded in different Indian cities due to COVID-19 pandemic, were repatriated to Pakistan on Thursday via Attari-Wagah border.

Since March 20, more than 760 stranded Pakistanis have returned home, a press statement issued by the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and received here said.

Pakistan High Commission will continue to extend all possible assistance to the remaining stranded Pakistanis in India for their earliest, safe and smooth repatriation, the statement added.