Pakistan Army participates in opening ceremony of Kavkaz 2020 military drill in Russia

RAWALPINDI - A contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces participated in opening ceremony of multinational military exercise Kavkaz 2020 at Astrakhan, Russia on Saturday.

Director General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said Kavkaz 2020 exercise is aimed at assessing ability of troops to react to various challenges and learn from each other's experiences.

The week-long exercise will commence from Monday.