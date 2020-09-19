Pakistan Army participates in opening ceremony of Kavkaz 2020 military drill in Russia
RAWALPINDI - A contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces participated in opening ceremony of multinational military exercise Kavkaz 2020 at Astrakhan, Russia on Saturday.
Director General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said Kavkaz 2020 exercise is aimed at assessing ability of troops to react to various challenges and learn from each other's experiences.
#PakistanArmedForces contingent participated in opening ceremony of multinational military exercise,— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) September 19, 2020
#Kavkaz2020, held @ Astrakhan region, #Russia today. Ex Kavkaz (21-26 Sep ) aims @ assessing ability of troops to react 2 various challenges & learn 4fm each other’s experiences. pic.twitter.com/irD8wCju4q
The week-long exercise will commence from Monday.
