FM Qureshi stresses need to devise NAP to stem COVID-19 spread

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has highlighted the need to devise a National Action Plan (NAP) to win the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

While talking to private news channel, the minister said that the government has no intention to abolish the 18th Amendment, however, it wants to improve it.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also invited Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders to come forward and support the government to improve 18th Amendment and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.