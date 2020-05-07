FM Qureshi stresses need to devise NAP to stem COVID-19 spread
11:18 AM | 7 May, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has highlighted the need to devise a National Action Plan (NAP) to win the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
While talking to private news channel, the minister said that the government has no intention to abolish the 18th Amendment, however, it wants to improve it.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi also invited Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders to come forward and support the government to improve 18th Amendment and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.
- FM Qureshi stresses need to devise NAP to stem COVID-19 spread11:18 AM | 7 May, 2020
- WHO warns against rushed end to COVID-19 lockdowns10:52 AM | 7 May, 2020
- Former MS Malir Hospital dies of COVID-19 in Karachi09:11 AM | 7 May, 2020
- PM Imran chairs NCC meeting today to discuss opening educational ...08:46 AM | 7 May, 2020
- Pakistan confirms 564 deaths; COVID-19 tally soars above 24,07308:28 AM | 7 May, 2020
After binging 'Dirilis: Ertugrul', Imran Khan has another recommendation for you
05:50 PM | 6 May, 2020
- Tom Cruise, NASA team up to shoot a movie in space05:13 PM | 6 May, 2020
- Suhail Asghar requests for prayers ahead of stomach surgery04:26 PM | 6 May, 2020
- CM Punjab opts to help artists facing financial crisis due to ...03:38 PM | 6 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020