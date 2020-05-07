Three killed in Rajanpur road mishap
12:37 PM | 7 May, 2020
Share
RAJANPUR - At least three people were killed after two vehicle collided in Rajanpur.
According to media details, the incident occurred at the Rojhan Road as a result, three people, including two real brothers lost their lives.
The deceased were residents of Landi Kotal in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province and were identified as Waqar, Yasir and their cousin Zakir Shah.
- China registers only one new COVID-19 case in 24 hours10:00 AM | 8 May, 2020
- Special PIA flight carrying 250 stranded Pakistanis from Qatar lands ...09:41 AM | 8 May, 2020
- Governor Sindh Imran Ismail’s second test for COVID-19 proves ...08:55 AM | 8 May, 2020
- Pakistan confirms 594 deaths; COVID-19 tally soars to 25,83708:30 AM | 8 May, 2020
- A night with a beautiful bird in the month of Ramazan12:19 AM | 8 May, 2020
Italy to stage first digital Fashion Week in July amid virus crisis
09:27 PM | 7 May, 2020
- Twitter is furious with Adnan Siddiqui for mocking Sarfaraz Ahmed05:09 PM | 7 May, 2020
-
- Madonna reveals she had coronavirus while on tour in Paris03:50 PM | 7 May, 2020
-
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020