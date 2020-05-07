Protecting SMEs Govt’s top priority, says Dr Hafeez

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister's Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has said protecting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) is top priority of the government.

While speaking at the inauguration of Secure Transaction Registry in Islamabad today (Thursday), the Adviser said SMEs are producing just ten percent of their total capacity. He said security registry will improve financial aides to SMEs as well as help flourish the smaller and medium industries in the country.

Dr Hafeez said the secure registry will especially benefit small industries, which have no moveable property for mortgaging. He said now the small industries can mortgage their moveable properties like machinery, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The registry has been inaugurated in collaboration between State Bank of Pakistan and Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan.