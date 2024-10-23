Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Stocks hit record high as KSE-100 breaches 87,000 ceiling 

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) was ruled by bulls on Wednesday as the KSE-100 index has crossed the 87,000 points barrier.

The 100 index benchmark gained 727.96 points to close at 87,194.53 as compared to previous day’s close of 86,466.57 points.

The shares of companies such as HUBCO, KEL, PPL and OGDC, ATRL were traded in the green, soaring the stocks to record high.

Experts have attributed the bullish momentum to anticipated cut in policy rate and decline in inflation rate. Furthermore, political stability in the country has also sparked positive sentiments among the investors.

Trading volumes exceeded 424 million shares, with a total market value of Rs17.329 billion.

As many as 447 companies transacted their shares in the KSE-100, 214 of them registered gains and 173 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 60 companies saw unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 207,635,816 shares at Rs4.67 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 42,917,587 shares at Rs1.29 per share and Pak International Bulk with 33,969,303 shares at Rs5.96 per share.

On Tuesday, the PSX also witnessed bullish trend as aggressive buying was witnessed by local investors. The KSE-100 index had increased by 409.06 points or 0.48% to close at 86,466.58.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham – 23 Oct 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.2 278.9
EUR Euro 298.05 300.80
GBP UK Pound Sterling 358.10 361.60
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.55 74.10
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.25 75.90
AUD Australian Dollar 185.25 187.91
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar 200.35 202.75
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 40.29 40.69
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.30 35.65
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 897.37 906.87
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 64.13 64.73
NZD New Zealand $ 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.96 25.26
OMR Omani Riyal 715.71 724.21
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.45 76.15
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 26.46 26.76
CHF Swiss Franc 319.39 322.19
THB Thai Baht 8.15 8.30
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 64.13 64.73

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search