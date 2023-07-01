OGRA cuts LPG price by Rs19.45 per kg

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has cut the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) price by Rs19.45 per kg, to Rs177.29 per kg.

The new price will take effect on July 1. As a result, the price of an 11.8 kg household LPG cylinder has decreased by Rs229.54. The domestic cylinder can now be purchased at a price of Rs2,092.

The development comes as Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced that there would be no change in the price of petrol, while diesel prices would see an increase of Rs7.50 per litre for the upcoming two weeks. The adjusted diesel price would be implemented starting from July 1.

Minister Dar clarified that despite the decision to hike diesel prices, petrol rates would remain unchanged. This announcement provides clarity and ensures that consumers are aware of the adjustments in fuel prices. The new price of diesel will be Rs260.50 per litre.