10 million rupees stolen in Lahore’s Defence area robbery

A shocking home invasion in the Double F Block of Defence A, Lahore, has left residents in fear after thieves made off with valuables worth approximately 10 million rupees. The culprits targeted the residence of a local man, Mubashir Ahmed, stealing gold jewelry, cash, and luxury watches.

According to the police, Mubashir Ahmed filed a report following the incident, stating that five armed robbers entered his home and held his family at gunpoint. The robbers managed to steal 35 tolas of gold valued at 8.7 million rupees, luxury watches worth 1.45 million rupees, and approximately 350,000 rupees in cash.

Following the robbery, the Defence A police and forensic teams arrived promptly at the scene to collect evidence. Authorities are currently utilizing CCTV footage and other resources to trace the suspects in the surrounding areas.

SP Cantt Owais Shafiq confirmed that an immediate case has been registered against the five unidentified suspects based on Mubashir Ahmed’s complaint. He assured that the suspects would be apprehended soon and instructed the ASP Defence to expedite efforts in tracking them down.

This incident highlights ongoing concerns regarding safety and security in the area, prompting calls for increased vigilance and community awareness.