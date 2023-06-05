Rs3.76b allocated for development initiatives in Pakistan's defence budget: reports

In the defence budget for the coming fiscal year, an amount Rs3.76 billion has reportedly been allotted for various defense development initiatives.

Thirteen projects from the ministries of and defence and defence production will be funded by the money.

According to media reports, the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park project is part of the next year's budget, with Rs500 million allotted for the Rs3.48 billion project.

Advanced drones for aerial photographic surveys are also likely to be purchased, at a cost of Rs272 million.

A project management unit would also be established at a cost of Rs773.2 million.

A technology evaluation lab of cost Rs387.7 million is also part of the plan to be established.

A plot of land would also be purchased for the development of a medical city in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told a private TV channel that the defense budget has not yet been completed.

He said while talking to SAMAA TV that consultations on the next year's defense budget are currently underway, and that the savings program will be implemented across the board.

"We are attempting to offer targeted budget subsidies to the inflation-stricken masses," the minister added.