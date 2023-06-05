Saba Qamar announces delay in release of her project 'Jins'

Saba Qamar, a prominent actress in the Pakistani entertainment industry, continues to captivate audiences with her undeniable charm and exceptional talent.

Renowned for her remarkable performances and versatility, she has solidified her position as one of Pakistan's most sought-after actresses, becoming an inspiration for aspiring artists. Not limited to television series, she has also made her mark as the face of prestigious brands and graced the runway as a showstopper for esteemed fashion designers.

In an exciting development, she has offered glimpses of her upcoming project titled "Jins," set to release this weekend.

Recently, she shared a story featuring the title "Jins" accompanied by the intriguing tagline "A dialogue between the sun and the moon." Expressing her enthusiasm, the Cheekh actress highlighted her unique nature and her involvement in every creative aspect of her YouTube channel. She shared her excitement for the new episode titled "Jins," which is a theatrical Urdu poetry piece written by Bilal Awan, exploring the tragic emotional landscape between two contrasting spectrums. The project is dedicated to the rich culture of "Urdu adab" and is fueled by her love for art and self-expression.

Taking to her Instagram story, she recently announced that there would be a delay in the release of the episode due to unforeseen technical difficulties.

The project brings together a talented team including director Shiraz Malik, writer and performer Muhammad Bilal Awan, assistant director Azan Naseer, stylist Gulshan Majeed, makeup artist Fazira Ahmed, audio expert Amna Ahmed Khan, directors of photography Waqas Majeed and Hamza Kiyani, Mohammad Rathore and Ammar Mirza from the director's team, gaffer Faizan Khan, post-production and grading by Syed Awais Ali Zaidi, photographer Shoaib Khan, production manager Salman Manki, coordinator Zain Irfani, attire provided by RESTORE, production by Yogi Studios, and collaboration with THINKSOME.

On the work front, Qamar will next be seen in Serial Killer and Mandi.